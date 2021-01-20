HHRD completes 232 projects of Rs 1.3 bln in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Helping Hands for Relief and Development (HHRD) has completed 232 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in last 15 years worth Rs 1,3 billion so far.

This was stated by Country Director HHRD Muhammad Saleem Mansoori while talking to the delegation of Kashmir Journalists Forum led by its President Zahid Abbasi here Wednesday, said a press release.

He said HHRD was an international charity of Pakistanis based in the United States and currently served needy and helpless people in 74 districts of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, including the four provinces of Pakistan.

In 2020, 700 projects were completed in 74 districts under HHRD, which benefited 2.7 million people, he added. He said HHRD was sponsoring 9,000 orphans'children through the orphan SupportProgramme.

Under this programme, orphans and their families were being assisted in 40 districts in all provinces of Pakistan, he said.

He further said that hospitals for the disabled have been set up in Mansehra, Chakwal, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Lower Dir and Quetta for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the disabled.

Under the comprehensive rehabilitation programme for children with disabilities, 1150 children with disabilities are being sponsored in four districts.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Deputy Country Director Mr. Rizwan Baig said that clean drinking water supply projects have been started in 39 districts of Pakistan through the Clean Drinking Water Supply Program. 642 projects have already been completed, he added.

He said this year, 790 clean drinking water projects were being worked out. He added that HHRD had helped more than half a million people during the Corona virus epidemic in 2020.

In the initial phase, rations and food items were distributed on a large scale. During this period, Rs. 130 million was distributed among the orphans, he said.

The healthcare team, in collaboration with government institutes such as PDMA and NDMA, ensured the provision of protective kits in the very early days of the corona virus. Winter packages have been distributed in Quetta, Ziarat, Noshki, Shangla, Swat and Gilgit including Chitral, Bagh, Rawalkot, HatianBala in current year.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kashmir Journalists Forum Mr. Zahid Abbasi said that the constructive social work carried out by the organization for the welfare of the poor and needy is commendable.

Country Director HHRD Muhammad Saleem Mansoori further said during the epidemic of Corona in 2020, Rs 15 million was distributed to orphans under the Orphan Support Programme in AJK. So far, 316 children have passed the frog exams under the Orphan Support Programme. Scholarships were also distributed among 69 youth of Kashmir in 2020.

Similarly, under the Emergency Programme in 2020, 1200 people were trained in Hajira and Hatian Bala during the First Aid Pre-Parent Training at LOC.

In this project worth Rs. 16 million first aid kits were also distributed among 1200 people. The Prime Minister's interest free loan programme was launched in 2015 in Azad Kashmir. In Haveli and Jhelum Valley districts, 14,113 people have so far secured interest free loans of Rs. 39 million.

Under the In-Kind Gifts programme, 45 containers worth Rs. 430 million have been provided in Azad Kashmir to government and charitable organizations through medical equipment and supplies.