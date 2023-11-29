Open Menu

HHRD Donated Medical Equipment To AIOU

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HHRD donated medical equipment to AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), an International NGO, has donated medical equipment and other supplies to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Medical Center as part of the King Gift Pakistan program.

Director Coordination and Follow-up Dr. Syed Ameer Shah, Controller of Examinations Mian Muhammad Riaz, Dr. Hira Ibrahim, and the staff of the Medical Center were present on this occasion.

Dr. Amir Shah and Dr. Hira Ibrahim expressed their gratitude to the Helping Hand Organization for their contribution to strengthening the University Medical Center.

Dr. Hira further mentioned that the items received from HHRD were much needed and would be of great help.

She also stated that the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, is committed to enhancing the health facilities for the employees and plans to further strengthen the medical center.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

33 minutes ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

5 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan