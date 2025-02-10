Open Menu

HHRD To Donate An RO Plant, Furniture To UoT For Classrooms, Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 11:05 PM

The University of Turbat (UoT) and Helping Hands for Relief and Development (HHRD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday in the Vice Chancellor's chamber at UoT to enhance support for needy students of UoT and promote youth development in the region

The MoU was signed by Mr Iftikhar Ahmad Kakar, Regional Manager, HHRD Balochistan, on behalf of HHRD and Mr Ganuguzar Baloch, Registrar, UoT, on behalf of UoT. Prof Dr Gul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, UoT, Mr Ijaz Ahmed, Director Public Relations and Linkages, UoT, Meer Bahad PSO to VC and Mr Ghulam Azam, a representative of HHRD were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the significance of the agreement, highlighting its potential to benefit the university and the local community.

He stated that this collaboration would create new opportunities for UoT students by providing them with access to essential resources and skill development programs.

He said that the partnership with HHRD would not only enhance volunteerism among students but also contribute to addressing key social and environmental challenges, such as climate change awareness and community development.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to HHRD for their support and reiterated the university's commitment to establishing meaningful collaborations that promote academic excellence and social responsibility.

Mr Iftikhar Ahmad Kakar has assured that HHRD will urgently donate an RO plant to UoT, along with furniture and other essential equipment for classrooms and hostels.

This MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework between HHRD and UoT to promote youth engagement and implement a student support program that benefits UoT students and the local community.

It provides a broad foundation for cooperation between the two organizations to achieve shared objectives and offers additional services where mutual collaboration is beneficial.

Under this agreement, both organizations will focus on youth and UoT students' development by engaging UoT students in national and international youth and volunteer events, as well as HHRD’s volunteer programs, seminars, workshops, and training sessions.

In addition to allocating financial resources for organizing events on climate change, HHRD will also offer internships to UoT students as formal recognition of their contributions and learning experiences.

