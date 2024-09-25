HHRD USA’s central official visits Paraplegic Center, assures support to CEO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A team from the international NGO Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) USA, that is actively engaged in welfare, rehabilitation, and relief activities worldwide, paid a goodwill visit to the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) on Wednesday.

The team, led by the organization’s central Director of Programs, Irfan Khurshid, and composed of representatives from Pakistan and the province, termed the performance of this unique national institution impressive, which focuses on the rehabilitation of persons with spinal cord injuries and diseases. Despite facing significant financial challenges, the PCP’s role in the effective treatment of children affected by conditions such as clubfoot, polio and autism was highly praised.

The center's Chief Executive, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, highlighted the institution's achievements, needs and future plans. He mentioned that physical disabilities in Pakistan, primarily due to various accidents, have now reached 25 million.

Therefore, he emphasized establishing rehabilitation centers in all major cities of Pakistan, modeled after the Paraplegic Center. Dr. Ilyas also underlined the need that international organizations' support should also be incorporated to accomplish this mission.

He further explained that the PCP provides rehabilitation without relying heavily on medication, wherein the center provides customized wheelchairs and other supportive devices to the people with disabilities (PWDs) admitted here.

However, he said, due to severe financial constraints, the hospital has had to limit the number of available beds, making support from charitable organizations and philanthropists essential.

The central official of Helping Hand USA appreciated Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas for his sincere efforts, acknowledging that Helping Hand’s involvement in Pakistan, especially during the catastrophic earthquakes and floods few decades ago, and his role in the rehabilitation of those who were physically disabled in these natural disasters, has become a significant part of the nation’s history. He assured the center of every possible assistance.

Also present on the occasion were Sajid Ali, Operations Manager of Helping Hand in Pakistan, Ameen Ullah, Regional Manager, Dr. Amir Zaib, Director Rehabilitation PCP and Ehsan Ullah Danish, Vice Chairman of Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a welfare body for people with disabilities.

