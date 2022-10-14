UrduPoint.com

Hi-Tech Skills Training Provided To 98,000 Youth: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Friday that Hi-Tech skills training provided to 98,000 youth in 989 institutes under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme since 2013.

In a written reply to the lower house of the Parliament it was told that certified skilled professionals, with 71% employed in trades like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cyber Security.

Likewise, Conventional skills training provided to 285,026 youth in conventional trades like Plumbing, Electrical, Welding, Beauty Services and Dressmaking.

Around 46,725 personnel certified and mainstreamed through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) (Ustad-Shagird).

Some 200 Qualifications developed under National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF) by NAVTTC.

International Accreditation of 10 Pakistani institutes has been achieved and 535 TVET (Technical and Vocational Educational Training) institutes accredited at national level.

Between 2013-18, 498,994 laptops were distributed to youth across Pakistan to create an enabling environment, besides awarding 8l,047 Internships to youth.

