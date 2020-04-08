Hi-Tech 'Utility Mobile Van services' to be functional soon: Umer Lodhi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Umer Lodhi Wednesday announced that in efforts to facilitating citizens living far flung areas of the country, USC is expanding its well-equipped 'Mobile Utility Van services' which hopefully to start within two next days.

Talking to ptv news channel, Umer Lodhi said, the core focus of this mobile van initiative is to provide various facilities at people's doorsteps and to provide kitchen food items to masses on subsidized fair prices.

MD USC further announced that USC also planned to introduce Utility stores' Home delivery' services which will start after the approval of proposal.

He said present government is providing billions rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and ensure adequate supplies of essential commodities at all over country's outlets.

Replying to a question, MD claimed that sufficient stock of Sugar, Wheat, flour, rice, ghee and pulses are available with the corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, strict action was being taken to resolve the problems immediately.

The USC MD said, the staff of all Utility Stores was engaged in serving the people despite facing threat of Coronavirus with different shifts and management providing them all protective gears for the safety of employees.

He said at all outlets of USC, precautionary measures had been made necessary to protect our working staff as well as the buying consumers from the deadly virus.

He said after lockdown in the country, sale of the corporation witnessed a significant increase and hoped in end of Ramadan we will achieve our target as well.

" The USC management is busy around the clock to facilitate its consumers with huge stock at affordable subsidize prices, adding, we will also provide rations to the needy at their doorstep" , he added.

"Under Prime Minister's relief package we are drafting out a plan to provide ration to labourers and daily wagers, however, the scheme would be finalized within a week." "I am also working on developing a data entry portal," he said, adding that a total of Rs50 billion was allocated by the premier for this project.

"The plan is going in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions," he expressed.

"Labourers, coolies, and daily wagers have suffered, during the lockdown due to coronavirus across the country we will provide them ration on their doorsteps," he added.