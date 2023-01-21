UrduPoint.com

HIA President Notifies Chairmen Of Sub-committees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

HIA President notifies chairmen of sub-committees

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Hattar Industrialist Association (HIA) on Friday notified the chairmen of the sub-committee of the association including the Workers Welfare board, Afghan Trade Affair Committee, and Hattar Industries Affairs Committee.

According to the details, a meeting of the association was held under the chairmanship of its president Malik Ashiq Awan, where Names of chairmen of the sub-committees were notified.

Qadir Mahmood has been appointed as chairman Workers Welfare Board, Muhammad Atta Ur Rehman notified as chairman Afghan Trade Affairs Committee, and Shaikh Ilyas as chairman Hattar Industries Affairs Committee. The names of other office bearers of the subcommittees have also been announced.

