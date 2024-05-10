Open Menu

Hiace Hits, Injures Bike Riders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Hiace hits, injures bike riders

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A Hiace left a couple critically injured after hitting the motorbike at eight-kassi chowk, rescuer said.

Rescuers shifted the victims to nearby Umer Medicare Hospital for emergency treatment, added the rescuer.

One of the injured was identified as Mohammad Akram, son of Mohammed Ibrahim, resident of Hafizabad.

Identification of the women was yet to have revealed by the rescuers. Both of the husband and wife were looking to be in their late forties, it was said.

Driver of the hiace was arrested and handed over to National Highway Police. The vehicle used in the hit was also seized by the highway police until further action, it was said.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction registered FIR and started enquiry.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Wife Hafizabad Women FIR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

4 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

13 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

13 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

13 hours ago
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

13 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

13 hours ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

13 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

13 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

13 hours ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan