Hiace hits, injures bike riders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A Hiace left a couple critically injured after hitting the motorbike at eight-kassi chowk, rescuer said.

Rescuers shifted the victims to nearby Umer Medicare Hospital for emergency treatment, added the rescuer.

One of the injured was identified as Mohammad Akram, son of Mohammed Ibrahim, resident of Hafizabad.

Identification of the women was yet to have revealed by the rescuers. Both of the husband and wife were looking to be in their late forties, it was said.

Driver of the hiace was arrested and handed over to National Highway Police. The vehicle used in the hit was also seized by the highway police until further action, it was said.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction registered FIR and started enquiry.