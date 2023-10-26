HIAP expresses resolve to strengthen relations between govt, industrialists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Hayatabad Industrialists Association in its consultative meeting held here on Thursday expressed resolve to play its imperative role to strengthen relations between the provincial government and industrialists.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the association had formally been registered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and become first registered association of Peshawar economic zone.

The meeting was chaired by its President Bakhtiar Khan Afridi and group leader and former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Ishaq, while President of KP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association Dr Maqbool, Imtiaz Ahmed, chairman all Pakistan Chemist and Drugs Association Siraj ud Din and other industrialists.

The participants emphasized on working in coordination with the government departments and maintaining a cordial relation with the provincial government.

They further said that the industrialists could play an important role in development of the country and economy.

APP/adi