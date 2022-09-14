Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed pair up for yet another serial 'Ishq Nahi Asan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Well-acclaimed Pakistani starlets Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in the industry with many blockbuster projects and millions of followers, the duo once again paired up to enthrall fans in upcoming serial 'Ishq Nahi Asan'.

Hiba, the epitome of beauty marked her debut with drama serial 'Teri Meri Jodi', since then the diva gave many super hit projects and became a household name within a very short span of time.

This time around, the power couple have woven magic on social media as they shared teasers of upcoming serial 'Ishaq Nahi Asan', penned by the man with a golden pen Hassaan Imam, the duo also revealed Names of their characters 'Zara' and 'Aamir'.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Imam also took the news to Instagram and shared his much-anticipated projects trailer along with the caption "Excited to watch super talented Hiba Bukhari with Arez Ahmed, I am sure this real-life Jodi will rock onscreen too".

Previously, the couple also mesmerized fans with their spellbinding chemistry and exceptional acting skills in mega hit projects like 'Bholi Bano', 'Tarap', 'Inteha-e-Ishq' and 'Dream Villa ki confused love story'.