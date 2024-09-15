Hidayatullah Elected As Chairman Of Senate Committee On Narcotics Control
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Senator Hidayatullah Khan was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Narcotics Control.
Senator Hidayatullah Khan was nominated for the position by Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi and seconded by Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan.
In his remarks, the newly elected Chairman thanked the committee members for their confidence in him and assured them of his commitment to work as a team to combat the growing menace of narcotics in the country.
The committee members congratulated Senator Hidayatullah, expressing their confidence in his leadership and extending full support for the smooth functioning of the committee.
The meeting was attended by Senators Abdul Shakoor Khan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, and Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
