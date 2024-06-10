Hide Collection Without Permission Banned Across Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Sindh Home department has banned collection of hides without permission of the Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners in all areas of the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home department has banned collection of hides without permission of the Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners in all areas of the province.
According to order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, all Commissioners / DC were adi used to ensure that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs must be followed while granting such permissions.
Commissioners/DCs should ensure that only registered Charities/Madaris and Philanthropist organizations are permitted and no banned organizations are to be granted such permissions to collect hides, order reads.
Setting up of camps for collection of hides use of banners, flags and loudspeakers for such purpose is banned.
The registered organizations must keep permissions granted by the competent authority while getting hides as collection of hides by force is prohibited.
Meanwhile, all permissions for carrying licenced weapons shall remain suspended from Zil-Hajj 10 to 12.
Any person violating orders shall be prosecuted and SHOs concerned have been authorized to register cases against the violators under Section 195 (i) (a) CrPC.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar4 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister6 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident6 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman6 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif6 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters12 minutes ago
-
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST12 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 1112 minutes ago