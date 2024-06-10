Open Menu

Hide Collection Without Permission Banned Across Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Hide collection without permission banned across Sindh

Sindh Home department has banned collection of hides without permission of the Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners in all areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home department has banned collection of hides without permission of the Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners in all areas of the province.

According to order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, all Commissioners / DC were adi used to ensure that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs must be followed while granting such permissions.

Commissioners/DCs should ensure that only registered Charities/Madaris and Philanthropist organizations are permitted and no banned organizations are to be granted such permissions to collect hides, order reads.

Setting up of camps for collection of hides use of banners, flags and loudspeakers for such purpose is banned.

The registered organizations must keep permissions granted by the competent authority while getting hides as collection of hides by force is prohibited.

Meanwhile, all permissions for carrying licenced weapons shall remain suspended from Zil-Hajj 10 to 12.

Any person violating orders shall be prosecuted and SHOs concerned have been authorized to register cases against the violators under Section 195 (i) (a) CrPC.

Related Topics

Sindh All From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

3 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

4 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

4 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

6 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

6 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

6 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan