Hideous Practice Of Corruption, Nepotism On Raise In WWF

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

Hideous practice of Corruption, nepotism on raise in WWF

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) The hideous practice of Corruption, nepotism and dishonesty was on the raise in the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) the sub-department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.The inner sources have revealed that the amount of labours was allegedly grabbed without any fear and justification.

Sources stated that the workers of WWF have written an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman NAB and high-ups of ministry regarding massive financial corruption in WWF.

They revealed in letter that number of persons were fully active to grab the costly land of department in Zone-5.They stated that poor workers of department now suddenly richer and they all started side business. Question raised how they heavy amount, it noted. They demanded that high-ups should check this and take action against responsible.

