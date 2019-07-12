Hides collection; July 31 last date to submit applications for permission from DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The religio-political groups and charities which want to collect the hides of sacrificial animals on upcoming Eid ul Azha will have to obtain permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

According to a District Government spokesman, the permission from the DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Rindhawa was necessary for any group, organizations, seminaries and NGOs which wanted to collect the hides as the Punjab Government, Home Department had imposed ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals by unauthorized persons and banned organizations.

He said, the authorized persons and registered organizations which would be given permission by the DC would only be allowed to collect the hides.

To get approval in this regard, applications along with required documents could be submitted in Assistant Commissioner's office till July 31, he added.

He informed that no one would be allowed to violate the orders of the Home Department and applications submitted after due date would not be entertained.

FIRs would also be registered against those found collecting hides, he said and informed that special teams to take action against the violators would be constituted at tehsil level.

He told that any individual or group collecting the hides without the permission would face legal action.

In view of public health and security, the authorized organizations would set up their collection points during three days of Eid ul Azha in consultation with local administration and police.

According to the official code of conduct, the government had banned setting up of hides' collection points by any political, religious or welfare organisation on roadsides.