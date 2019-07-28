UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hides Collection; July 31 Last Date To Submit Applications For Permission From DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Hides collection; July 31 last date to submit applications for permission from DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The religious-political groups and charities who wanted to collect the hides of sacrificial animals on upcoming Eid ul Azha would have to obtain permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

According to a District Government spokesman, the permission from the DC Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Rindhawa was necessary for any group, organizations, seminaries and NGOs which wanted to collect the hides as the Punjab Government, Home Department had imposed ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals by unauthorized persons and banned organizations.

He said, the authorized persons and registered organizations which would be given permission by the DC would only be allowed to collect the hides.

To get approval in this regard, applications along with required documents could be submitted in Assistant Commissioner's office till July 31, he added.

He informed that no one would be allowed to violate the orders of the Home Department and applications submitted after due date would not be entertained.

FIRs would also be registered against those found collecting hides, he said and informed that special teams to take action against the violators would be constituted at tehsil level.

He told that any individual or group collecting the hides without the permission would face legal action.

In view of public health and security, the authorized organizations would set up their collection points during three days of Eid ul Azha in consultation with local administration and police.

According to the official code of conduct, the government had banned setting up of hides' collection points by any political, religious or welfareorganisation on roadsides.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali July From Government

Recent Stories

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

18 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

32 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

48 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

1 hour ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.