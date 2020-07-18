Hides collection without prior permission not allowed: SSP Irfan Samo

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that the hides collection without prior permission of the district administration would not be allowed and stern action would be taken against the violators

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that the hides collection without prior permission of the district administration would not be allowed and stern action would be taken against the violators.

He was presiding over meeting of the Sub Divisional Police Officers, Station house Officers and supervisory staff at his office on Friday.

He said the security plan had been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places and only recommended organizations would maintain the record of hides.

He said there was a complete ban on objectionable advertisements, graffiti, wheelie and display of weapons.