Hides Stored In Residential Areas ,threat For Outbreak Of Diseases

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

Hides stored in residential areas ,threat for outbreak of diseases

City residents on Wednesday urged the Municipal administration to relocate makeshift animal hides godowns from residential areas as they were polluting the environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :City residents on Wednesday urged the Municipal administration to relocate makeshift animal hides godowns from residential areas as they were polluting the environment.

Various animal skin traders purchased hides of scarified animals from different organisations and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road,Pir Choha chowk, Ratta Amral, Ghaznavi road and mostly congested areas of the city which were potential threat for outbreak of several diseases including dengue and anthrax.

A resident of Pir Choha area Zeehan said the hides were stored in godowns for several months not only pollutes the entire environment but also were hurdle in smooth flow of traffic.

He said ,"it creates difficulties for the residents to move in the area without a mask."Another resident Sh Rasheed of Jamia Masjid road complained that as Eid days started during the Hajj month it becomes difficult for our families to come out from their houses.

He said the Government should relocate the makeshift of godowns from residential areas,expressing the hope that Punjab Government would take the required steps in this regard.

