Hiding crimes amounts to support outlaws: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :DG Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday said that police could minimize crimes by tracing instead of hiding them as it amounts to support of criminals.

Addressing a meeting of Police officials here, he said that hiding crimes means that police were directly or indirectly favouring outlaws.

The RPO stated that maintaining peace was prime duty of the police force, adding that it was dire need of the society.

Police should keep liaison with all those citizens who are law abiding.

Earlier on reaching Muzaffargarh, a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to Mr Rana.

He placed a wreath on Yaadgar-i-Shuda and saluted their heirs in a special way.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said all those officials who laid down lives for the peace in the country are real heroes not only of police but the whole society.

He informed that a special desk has been set up in his office to resolve the issues of the heirs of martyrs adding that similar desks will be established in four DPOs offices of the region.

They can approach him directly in case of any problem, he stated.