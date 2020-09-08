UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hiding Crimes Amounts To Support Outlaws: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Hiding crimes amounts to support outlaws: RPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :DG Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday said that police could minimize crimes by tracing instead of hiding them as it amounts to support of criminals.

Addressing a meeting of Police officials here, he said that hiding crimes means that police were directly or indirectly favouring outlaws.

The RPO stated that maintaining peace was prime duty of the police force, adding that it was dire need of the society.

Police should keep liaison with all those citizens who are law abiding.

Earlier on reaching Muzaffargarh, a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to Mr Rana.

He placed a wreath on Yaadgar-i-Shuda and saluted their heirs in a special way.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said all those officials who laid down lives for the peace in the country are real heroes not only of police but the whole society.

He informed that a special desk has been set up in his office to resolve the issues of the heirs of martyrs adding that similar desks will be established in four DPOs offices of the region.

They can approach him directly in case of any problem, he stated.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Muzaffargarh Criminals All

Recent Stories

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Canadian Consulate discuss post-COV ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Navy Day With Traditional ..

43 minutes ago

Govt opens Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship Portal

46 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq regrets over results in recent Test, ..

1 hour ago

Merkel Hopes Germany to Continue Keeping COVID-19 ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.