Hidyatullah Afridi assumes charge of SACM Prison Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Department, Hidayatullah Khan assumed the charge of his office.

According to notification, Hidayatullah Khan started his official work after assuming the charge of his office.

Later, he was introduced with his staff. He directed them to work with dedication and address people's problems on priority basis.