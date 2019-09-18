UrduPoint.com
Hief Of Army Staff (COAS) Appreciates Youngsters Having Potential, Positive Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office here.

According to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, COAS congratulated him (Muhammad Waseem) for the recent achievement bringing honour for the country.

"Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy", COAS said.

Muhammad Waseem, nicknamed "Falcon" hailing from Balochistan had recently won Flyweight Bantomweight Boxing Title.

