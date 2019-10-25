Hifz competition on Dec.18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hifz Competition among successful candidates from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held in Auqaf Auditorium Charsadda Road Peshawar on December 18

All Deputy Commissioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been asked to arrange the Hifz and Qirat competitions and send the Names of successful Candidates securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in the District level competition to the Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PeshawarDecember 2 positively.