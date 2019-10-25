UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hifz Competition On Dec.18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:31 PM

Hifz competition on Dec.18

Hifz Competition among successful candidates from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held in Auqaf Auditorium Charsadda Road Peshawar on December 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Hifz Competition among successful candidates from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held in Auqaf Auditorium Charsadda Road Peshawar on December 18. Similarly, the Qirat Competition among the successful candidates from all districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held in Auqaf Auditorium Charsadda Road Peshawar on 19th December.

All Deputy Commissioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been asked to arrange the Hifz and Qirat competitions and send the Names of successful Candidates securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in the District level competition to the Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PeshawarDecember 2 positively.

