Hifz-o-Qirat contest on Monday for Faisal Masjid Qiyam-ul-Lail Quran recitation selection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding a contest on Monday for selection of of Huffaz and Qurra, who will recite the Holy Quran at Qiyam-ul-Lail (Mehfil-e-Shabeena) in Faisal mosque from Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 21 to 29.

The Huffaz being selected from all over the country in the contest being held in Conference Hall, Dawah academy, Faisal mosque on March 29 after Zuhr prayers.

Qiyam-ul-Lail benefits roughly over 700 Moataikifeen and people from twin cities as they listen the Holy Quran till Sehri.