UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hifz-o-Qirat Contest On Monday For Faisal Masjid Qiyam-ul-Lail Quran Recitation Selection

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hifz-o-Qirat contest on Monday for Faisal Masjid Qiyam-ul-Lail Quran recitation selection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding a contest on Monday for selection of of Huffaz and Qurra, who will recite the Holy Quran at Qiyam-ul-Lail (Mehfil-e-Shabeena) in Faisal mosque from Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 21 to 29.

The Huffaz being selected from all over the country in the contest being held in Conference Hall, Dawah academy, Faisal mosque on March 29 after Zuhr prayers.

Qiyam-ul-Lail benefits roughly over 700 Moataikifeen and people from twin cities as they listen the Holy Quran till Sehri.

Related Topics

March Mosque All From

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

4 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

4 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.