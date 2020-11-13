UrduPoint.com
Hifz-o-Qirat Contest Schedule Announced

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Hifz-o-Qirat contest schedule announced

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday announced schedule for Hifz-o-Qirat competitions of provincial and district levels so as to participate in the 37th National Hifz-o-Qirat competition in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday announced schedule for Hifz-o-Qirat competitions of provincial and district levels so as to participate in the 37th National Hifz-o-Qirat competition in Islamabad.

In a letter issued by KP Department of Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs here, the district level Hifz-o-Qirat competitions in all the districts of the province would be completed before December 31, 2020. The Names of the successful candidates for the first, second and third positions in all the ten categories will be sent to the concerned authorities.

The Hifz competitions at the provincial level will be held on January 31, 2021 in which the successful candidates from all the districts of the province will participate.

Similarly, provincial level recitation competitions will be held on January 14, 2021 amongst the successful candidates from all the districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious and Inter-Faith Harmony Islamabad organizes Hifz-o-Qira competitions at the national level every year, in which successful candidates at district level participate in competitions at provincial level while successful candidates at provincial level participate in national competitions.

All the Deputy Commissioners of KP have been directed that the nomination should be immediately coordinated to the concerned authorities while no foreign candidate can participate in the competitions, the letter said.

