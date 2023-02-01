UrduPoint.com

Hifz Quran Examinations From February 7

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

The Hifz Quran examinations under the Wifaqul Madaris will start from February 7.

As many as 10,000 male and female students will participate in the Hifz examinations throughout the country this year, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

A total of 5,329 students including 4,463 male students and 866 female students would appear in the examination from district Peshawar.

In a meeting held at Imdad Uloom Masjid Dervish Peshawar, chaired by Maulana Hussain Ahmed, the Nazim of the Wifaqul Madaris, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the most Hufaz are being educated in Pakistan which is a great honor for the country.

He said that seminaries are the centers of peace and security where students are also inoculated with patriotism and love of the motherland.

The meeting also prayed for the departed souls of Police Lines and Tanda Dam Kohat martyrs.

