High Achievers Award Ceremony Held In Sukkur IBA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

The directorate of community colleges and schools at Sukkur IBA University on Monday hosted a high achievers award ceremony for the 67 topper students from Noshehroferoz, Dadu, Ghotki, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad and Sukkur Community Colleges and Schools at the main auditorium hall of Sukkur IBA University

The event aimed to honor and recognize outstanding topper students and educators who have proved exceptional performance.

The former Federal Minister, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, distributed awards among the top-performing students and teachers, commending their unwavering commitment to education and its transformative power.

Speaking the occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praised the university's commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also well-rounded individuals prepared to make meaningful contributions to society. Sukkur IBA University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh underlining the importance of celebrating excellence in education. He expressed his admiration for the award-winning students and teachers, highlighting their hard work and determination that led them to this commendable achievement.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Syed Meer Muhammad Shah and Dr Noor Muhammad Shar also spoke.

