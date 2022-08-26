High achievers of matric exams from GB visit PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The top 25 high achievers of Matric exams from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here on Friday.

Chief Secretary GB, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani; Chairman PTA, Major Gen.

Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and senior officials were present on this occasion.

Chairman PTA spoke about the working and role of PTA.

He congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement and emphasized on the importance of investing in skills along with higher education.