High alert in all hospitals of Punjab

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, high alert has been issued in all government hospitals of Punjab

The CM said that earthquake affectees can be admitted in all hospitals of Punjab due to which staff of the Health department should remain standby, alert and vigilant.

He directed that medical equipments in hospitals should be ensured to remain functional and adequate amount of life saving and other medicines should also be made available in the hospitals.

He said that mobile teams should also be constituted in the wake of earthquake and its possible damages.