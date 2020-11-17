High alert issued as corona positive cases ratio rises to 12% in Hazara Division

The health authorities on Tuesday issued a high alert with the ratio of coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara Division rising to 12 percent which was alarming

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The health authorities on Tuesday issued a high alert with the ratio of coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara Division rising to 12 percent which was alarming.

Addressing a joint press conference here, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr Faisal Akhatar and Director Ayub Medical Complex Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said the second wave of COVID-19 had become the worst. Some 22,000 tests had been conducted till date, with 1,200 corona positive cases in the division.

About 87 corona patients had lost their lives in the Abbottabad district and total 157 in the Hazara Division, he added.

Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said with cool weather, the coronavirus cases were growing rapidly. The virus had changed its nature as during the first wave the patients recovered within two weeks but now some lost their lives within a week after testing positive, he added.

To a question, the DHO said in Abbottabad some 6,500 male and female students had been tested and 187 of them were found positive.

He said the Health Department had recommended a level 5 lockdown in Abbottabad and also advised for early winter vacation to save the children from the increasing danger of the pandemic.

Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb advised the people to follow anti-COVID standard operating procedures, including use of face masks, social distancing and washing hands o keep themselves and their families safe from the deadly virus.

About 33 staff members of the Ayub Medical Complex had been infected with COVID-19, he added.\932