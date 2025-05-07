High Alert Issued In Federal Capital Hospitals In The Wake Of Indian Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A high alert has been declared in all major hospitals across the federal capital.
According to hospital sources, all major public hospitals in the federal capital will remain on high alert including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital.
Authorities have cancelled all staff leaves in response to the current situation.
All medical and support personnel have been directed to remain on duty, while staff members currently outside the city have been instructed to report back immediately.
