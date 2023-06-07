High alert issued in wake of flash floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Wednesday issued a high alert to combat the emergency situation in the wake of flash floods which could hit anytime in parts of the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Dr Nasir ordered to fill of cracks of the previous flood first of all along with conducting mock exercises in water to cope with emergency situations emerging through the expected flood.

The Commissioner also directed to conduct of a survey of the rivers and linked canals, also ensured the cleanliness of natural paths with causeways of the linked canals.

He asked the relevant authority to prepare short and long-term development projects in the flood-hit areas.

Chief Engineer of the canal department, Ghulam Mustafa said while giving a briefing as the local division faced constant flood threats through two rivers linked with about 13 canals in the surrounding.

It used to affect two districts, Rajanpur and DG Khan particularly as they were nearer to the Sindh river, he added in the briefing.

The Commissioner emphasised the district administration to hold a survey of the flood-affected places until its tail to remain in the safer zone in the future.