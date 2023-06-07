UrduPoint.com

High Alert Issued In Wake Of Flash Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

High alert issued in wake of flash floods

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Wednesday issued a high alert to combat the emergency situation in the wake of flash floods which could hit anytime in parts of the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Dr Nasir ordered to fill of cracks of the previous flood first of all along with conducting mock exercises in water to cope with emergency situations emerging through the expected flood.

The Commissioner also directed to conduct of a survey of the rivers and linked canals, also ensured the cleanliness of natural paths with causeways of the linked canals.

He asked the relevant authority to prepare short and long-term development projects in the flood-hit areas.

Chief Engineer of the canal department, Ghulam Mustafa said while giving a briefing as the local division faced constant flood threats through two rivers linked with about 13 canals in the surrounding.

It used to affect two districts, Rajanpur and DG Khan particularly as they were nearer to the Sindh river, he added in the briefing.

The Commissioner emphasised the district administration to hold a survey of the flood-affected places until its tail to remain in the safer zone in the future.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Rajanpur All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

3 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

3 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

3 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.