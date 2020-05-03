UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Alert Issued In WASA After Rain In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:20 PM

High alert issued in WASA after rain in city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after rain in the city here on Sunday.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio directed all sewerage divisions officials to go into the field with teams along with machinery and ensure drainage of rain water from city roads and metro routes on war-footing.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations in full capacity and use generators in case of electricity loadshedding.

He directed officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from across the city.

He directed to commence drainage operation as early as possible to avoid citizens from any inconvenience during transportation.

According to rain report compiled by WASA, 10 milli metre rain was recorded at Chungi No-9, nine mm at Samejabad, 12 mm at Old Shujabad and five mm at Karri Jamandan.

APP /sak1455 hrs

Related Topics

Electricity Water Metro Alert Shujabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

7 minutes ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

13 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.