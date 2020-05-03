High alert issued in WASA after rain in city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after rain in the city here on Sunday.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio directed all sewerage divisions officials to go into the field with teams along with machinery and ensure drainage of rain water from city roads and metro routes on war-footing.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations in full capacity and use generators in case of electricity loadshedding.

He directed officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from across the city.

He directed to commence drainage operation as early as possible to avoid citizens from any inconvenience during transportation.

According to rain report compiled by WASA, 10 milli metre rain was recorded at Chungi No-9, nine mm at Samejabad, 12 mm at Old Shujabad and five mm at Karri Jamandan.

