High alert issues in WASA after city received rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after rain in the city here on Wednesday.

The emergency situation was announced at all sewerage and disposal stations divisions.

Managing Director WASA Mushtaq Ahmed Khan directed all sewerage and disposal stations officials to go into the field immediately.

He directed to start drainage of rain water from all roads and metro routes on war-footing.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations in full capacity and use generators in case of electricity loadshedding.

The field staff was also directed to drain the rain water standing on roads.

He directed officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from across the city.

