High alert issues in WASA after heavy rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after heavy rain in the city here on Friday evening.

The emergency situation was announced at all sewerage and disposal stations divisions.

Managing Director WASA Mushtaq Ahmed Khan directed to call all sewerage and disposal stations officials into the field immediately.

He directed to start drainage of rain water from all roads and metro routes on war-footing.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations in full capacity and use generators in case of electricity load shedding. The report about recorded rain was also sought from sewerage division.

He directed officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from across the city.