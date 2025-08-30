High Alert Issues In WASA For Prompt Drainage Of Rainwater In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In response to heavy rainfall on Saturday, Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan issued a high-alert for prompt drainage of rain water in city.
A WASA team sprang into action, with all sewage and disposal station divisions mobilized for an emergency water drainage operation across the city.
Khalid Raza Khan directed all disposal stations to operate at full capacity to ensure the swift removal of rainwater from affected areas. Throughout the operation, he personally monitored the progress of drainage efforts. He was accompanied by Deputy Managing Director Engineering, Zeeshan Shoaib Gondal, and Director Works, Muhammad Nadeem.
The MD WASA took immediate notice of ongoing power outages at sewage stations and ordered that pumping stations be run on generators. He further directed Deputy Director disposal stations to coordinate with MEPCO authorities to restore power to critical locations promptly.
A detailed report presented to MD WASA showed the highest recorded rainfall at various disposal stations. The Kari Jamandan disposal station recorded 107mm of rain, followed by Chungi No. 9 with 83mm, Sumejaabad with 53mm, Suraj Meani with 41mm, Purana Shujaabad with 35mm, and Khan Village with 29mm of rainfall.
Khalid Raza Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to drain rainwater from both main roads and low-lying areas.
In addition, MD WASA directed officers to stay alert for further rain prediction and address any water drainage complaints without delay. He also directed that all sewage and disposal station staff remain present in the field until the drainage operation was fully completed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High alert issues in WASA for prompt drainage of rainwater in city46 seconds ago
-
DC says 14,500 people live around river banks in Hyderabad48 seconds ago
-
LWMC cleaning teams remains vigilant during recent rainfall49 seconds ago
-
Sindh Human Rights regional office inaugurated in Hyderabad50 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River embankment project11 minutes ago
-
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..31 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk31 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat41 minutes ago
-
Day-long monsoon rains cripple Lahore, authorities warn of more flooding41 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle timber foiled41 minutes ago
-
DC Attock emphasizes unity and security for Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings41 minutes ago
-
Chenab river floods Chiniot, thousands affected41 minutes ago