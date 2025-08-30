High alert issues in WASA for prompt drainage of rainwater in city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In response to heavy rainfall on Saturday, Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan issued a high-alert for prompt drainage of rain water in city.

A WASA team sprang into action, with all sewage and disposal station divisions mobilized for an emergency water drainage operation across the city.

Khalid Raza Khan directed all disposal stations to operate at full capacity to ensure the swift removal of rainwater from affected areas. Throughout the operation, he personally monitored the progress of drainage efforts. He was accompanied by Deputy Managing Director Engineering, Zeeshan Shoaib Gondal, and Director Works, Muhammad Nadeem.

The MD WASA took immediate notice of ongoing power outages at sewage stations and ordered that pumping stations be run on generators. He further directed Deputy Director disposal stations to coordinate with MEPCO authorities to restore power to critical locations promptly.

A detailed report presented to MD WASA showed the highest recorded rainfall at various disposal stations. The Kari Jamandan disposal station recorded 107mm of rain, followed by Chungi No. 9 with 83mm, Sumejaabad with 53mm, Suraj Meani with 41mm, Purana Shujaabad with 35mm, and Khan Village with 29mm of rainfall.

Khalid Raza Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to drain rainwater from both main roads and low-lying areas.

In addition, MD WASA directed officers to stay alert for further rain prediction and address any water drainage complaints without delay. He also directed that all sewage and disposal station staff remain present in the field until the drainage operation was fully completed.