High Blood Pressure Causes Many Dangerous, Life Threatening Diseases: PGMI Principal

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

High blood pressure causes many dangerous, life threatening diseases: PGMI Principal

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Monday said that more than half of Pakistani population suffered from High Blood Pressure (HBP) which caused many dangerous and life threatening diseases in the human body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Monday said that more than half of Pakistani population suffered from High Blood Pressure (HBP) which caused many dangerous and life threatening diseases in the human body.

Speaking on World Hypertension Day at PGMI here, the Principal said that the causes of this disease included tension, depression and domestic problems as well as inadequate food and unhealthy environment which should be avoided.

He said that in the present circumstances, high blood pressure became a rapidly spreading disease which caused due to hotel foods, especially junk items.

On the occasion, Prof Tahir Siddique, Prof of Medicine, Dr Abdul Aziz said that in view of the current situation of corona, patients with high blood pressure needed to be more careful as people with the disease were more susceptible to coronavirus.

Talking about this day, Dr Laila Shafiq and Dr Komal Sikandar said that blood pressure caused brain hemorrhage, diabetes and kidney diseases, especially for women, high blood pressure during pregnancy could be dangerous.

They said that women should pay special attention to their blood pressure during pregnancy and should not take any kind of risk. They further asked that women should keep in mind that blood pressure during pregnancy could cause complications of child birth which also included still birth.

Other medical experts said, "We should use less salt and adopt healthier diets." They highlighted the role of media and NGOs about creating awareness on high blood pressure issue. They claimed that by creating more and more awareness among the masses to avoid high blood pressure they could avoid hospitals and keep them healthy while sitting home.

