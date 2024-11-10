High blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy dangerous for mother/child: gynecologist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) High blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy not only pose serious risks to expecting mothers but also threaten the health of their babies, warned Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, a renowned gynecologist and Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, during a special lecture on the complications of gestational diabetes on Sunday.

He noted that these conditions increase the risk of miscarriage, and high blood glucose levels can lead to complications such as hypertension, protein secretion in urine, and body swelling. Addressing a large gathering of gynecologists and medical students, he stressed the importance of consistent medical check-ups during pregnancy to identify and manage complications early.

He said, “Pregnant women must stay in regular contact with their doctors, which is vital for both their own health and the baby’s. Timely diagnosis and treatment of complications can ensure the birth of a healthy child, sparing parents and society from the long-term challenges of managing congenital disabilities or medical issues.”

Dr. Zafar explained that gestational diabetes often results in abnormal growth patterns for the baby, either stunted or excessive, increasing the likelihood of emergency C-sections and posing risks to both mother and child.

He highlighted that, in some cases, gestational diabetes can lead to the mother developing high blood pressure, which can affect the child’s organs and may lead to heart disease.

He added, “Women with pre-existing Type 2 diabetes must consult their doctors before planning a pregnancy to prevent exacerbating the condition, which can have severe consequences during pregnancy.”

Prof. Zafar also acknowledged that while some women develop temporary Type 2 diabetes during pregnancy, this often resolves postpartum. However, he cautioned that gestational diabetes can still halt the child’s growth and lead to abnormal birth weight, both of which can endanger the mother and child, often necessitating surgery.

He concluded by stressing that increased awareness about maternal health could mitigate these risks, stating, “Due to a lack of health knowledge, complications during pregnancy remain high, increasing the chances of lifelong disabilities. Health professionals must step forward to raise awareness and promote healthy practices for a healthier society.”