High Boat Fares In Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown Ordered
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said action was underway against boatmen charging high fares from citizens evacuating flood-hit areas
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said action was underway against boatmen charging high fares from citizens evacuating flood-hit areas.
He stated that private boats had also been hired on government instructions to speed up the evacuation process, and strict measures are being taken against those exploiting the situation.
The deputy commissioner said water levels are gradually rising in Jalalpur Pirwala due to the merging flows of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers. Citizens’ migration has intensified while the city remains protected by a strong flood embankment.
Additional temporary embankments are also being set up.
He shared these remarks while supervising relief operations at the Inayatpur flood embankment. The deputy commissioner has remained in Jalalpur Pirwala for five consecutive days to oversee operations amid the flood emergency.
He further said a breach at the Inayatpur embankment submerged several villages, increasing pressure on the city’s main flood protection structure. However, he assured that the administration is fully alert, with machinery and resources deployed in the field to safeguard lives and property.
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to acce ..
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools3 minutes ago
-
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered3 minutes ago
-
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages3 minutes ago
-
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 400007 minutes ago
-
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum7 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine47 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap47 minutes ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal47 minutes ago