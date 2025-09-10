High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said action was underway against boatmen charging high fares from citizens evacuating flood-hit areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said action was underway against boatmen charging high fares from citizens evacuating flood-hit areas.

He stated that private boats had also been hired on government instructions to speed up the evacuation process, and strict measures are being taken against those exploiting the situation.

The deputy commissioner said water levels are gradually rising in Jalalpur Pirwala due to the merging flows of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers. Citizens’ migration has intensified while the city remains protected by a strong flood embankment.

Additional temporary embankments are also being set up.

He shared these remarks while supervising relief operations at the Inayatpur flood embankment. The deputy commissioner has remained in Jalalpur Pirwala for five consecutive days to oversee operations amid the flood emergency.

He further said a breach at the Inayatpur embankment submerged several villages, increasing pressure on the city’s main flood protection structure. However, he assured that the administration is fully alert, with machinery and resources deployed in the field to safeguard lives and property.