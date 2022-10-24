UrduPoint.com

High Commission Facilitating 'expeditious' Repatriation Of Arshad Sharif's Body From Kenya: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

High Commission facilitating 'expeditious' repatriation of Arshad Sharif's body from Kenya: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commission in Kenya is facilitating "expeditious" repatriation of mortal remains of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in coordination with the host authorities, the Foreign Office said Monday.

The FO said the Pakistan's High Commissioner in Kenya received initial information about the death of Arshad Sharif early Monday morning and accordingly contacted the police authorities and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.

The Office of the Vice President was also contacted for confirmation besides the Pakistanis of Kenyan origin were also mobilised, the FO said in a statement issued here.

After the mission was informed that Arshad Sharif's body was placed in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi, the High Commissioner along with mission's officers reached on the venue and identified the body.

"Further procedures including police report are awaited," the FO said.

The FO said the Acting Foreign Secretary also visited the family of Arshad Sharif, conveyed them confirmation of the sad news and offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State.

"His family has been assured of all possible assistance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the statement mentioned.

The FO said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was deeply saddened at the untimely death of Arshad Sharif.

"We convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," the FO said.

