UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Commission To Remain Open During Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

High Commission to remain open during lockdown

The High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain open for essential consular services

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain open for essential consular services.

A statement issued by the High Commission here on Wednesday however, said that in view of the United Kinngdom (UK) Government's instructions issued with regard to COVID-19 lockdown, the applicants were strongly advised to avail online services for renewal of passports, visas and NADRA cards.

It added that the applicants were requested to adhere and comply with all the instructions and guidelines of the UK Government during their visit to the Mission.

Furthermore, the statement said that for in-person appointments, only the applicants will be allowed inside the Consular Section and only one parent can accompany minor(s) for appointment.

Call Center of the Missions will remain open to guide Pakistanis regarding queries on consular matters, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit London Guide Bradford Manchester Birmingham Glasgow United Kingdom All Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

6 minutes ago

Twitter labels Trump comments on ballot irregulari ..

13 seconds ago

Negligence in adopting COVID-19 SOPs could spread ..

14 seconds ago

All set to inaugurate upgraded Hassanabdal Railway ..

16 seconds ago

India condemned for making Kashmir's history contr ..

18 seconds ago

Fire Outbreak Kills 9 People at a Warehouse in Ind ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.