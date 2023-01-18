UrduPoint.com

High Commissioner Assures Hassle-free Consular Services To Diaspora In Canada

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Wednesday assured seamless and hassle-free provision of consular services to the Pakistani diaspora in Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Wednesday assured seamless and hassle-free provision of consular services to the Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

The high commissioner was speaking to members of the Pakistani community gathered at the Pakistan High Commission in the Canadian capital as part of the Mission's outreach efforts to seek input, suggestions and recommendations from the community on a regular basis to further improve and streamline consular services.

He said that most of the consular services, including issuance of passport, NICOP and visas, were now offered online, a press release said.

However, he said the doors of the Pakistan high commission and its consulates were always open and members of the community could visit the mission and its consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal any time to have their consular-related issues resolved on the spot, he added.

Zaheer A. Janjua described the 10-million Pakistani diaspora spread across the globe as a vital asset for Pakistan and lauded their contribution to the economy and development of Pakistan.

He said the overseas Pakistanis were their true ambassadors and their role in the promotion of Pakistan's image abroad was laudable.

He also appreciated the Pakistani diaspora in Canada and the Canadian government and people for generously supporting relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the flood affected areas in Pakistan.

