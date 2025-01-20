High Commissioner Emphasizes Strengthening Pak-Singapore Ties
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq on Monday highlighted the longstanding strong growing bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Singapore, emphasizing continued collaboration at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.
She stated that over the past few decades, Pakistan and Singapore had steadily cultivated its political economic and institutional partnership with Singapore. While engagements have laid a strong foundation for cooperation across multiple sectors, she stressed that there existed immense myriad potential untapped.
She made these remarks while addressing members of Singapore Press Club in a gathering at Pakistan House, Singapore, according to a press release received here.
The event, attended by journalists and communication specialists, featured a display of books showcasing Pakistan’s tourism potential and rich cultural heritage. Participants were also served with traditional Pakistani cuisine.
During her address to the journalists, the High Commissioner emphasized that both Pakistan and Singapore were committed to working together.
While diplomatic ties have flourished, the economic and trade relationship between Pakistan and Singapore still holds untapped potential, the High Commissioner said.
Currently, the trade volume between the two countries stands at approximately US$1.193 billion, which is relatively modest compared to other South Asian nations and the Halal products sector presents significant potential, she added.
She further said that another promising development was Pakistan’s growing presence in Singapore’s fintech ecosystem. Since 2019, there has been regular participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival, showcasing the innovative potential of Pakistani startups.
This engagement has led to increased participation by Pakistani companies in global fintech events, further expanding opportunities for collaboration, the High Commissioner said.
