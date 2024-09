High Commissioner felicitates Shahzaib Rindh for winning Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore, Ms. Rabia Shafiq, extended her congratulations to Shahzaib Rindh for winning the Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapore on Wednesday.

On her X account, Rabia Shafiq praised Shahzaib Rindh for making all of Pakistan proud and expressed her hopes for his continued success in reaching new heights in his career.

She encouraged the Pakistani nation to support Rindh for his exceptional performance.