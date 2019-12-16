High Commissioner handed over Malaysian car to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) slamabad, Dec 16 (Online) Malaysian High Commissioner Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 16th December, 2019) kram Mohammad Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) brahim handed over the gift of Proton X70 to the Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) mran Khan today in Malaysian High Commission.On the behalf of PM , his Commerce Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, received the gift of luxury car Proton X70 that was promised by the Malaysia Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad ,during his visit to Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) slamabad in last March.Malaysia's best C-segment premium SUV arrives in Pakistan , that was launched in December 2018, the Proton X70 has captured the attention of Malaysians who have flocked to buy the first premium SUV from a national automotive brand.

With over 25,000 units already delivered and export sales already beginning in Brunei, the Proton X70 is the catalyst that leads Proton's efforts to establish itself as a global automotive brand.While the first unit is earmarked for PM Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) mran Khan, it will not be the only Proton X70 in Pakistan.

Work is underway at a Greenfield site in Karachi to build a new CKD assembly plant that will be owned and operated by Alhaj Automotive.

Production activities are currently scheduled to begin in 2021 with plans being formulated for the assembly of several models in the country.Talking on the occasion , the Malaysian High Commissioner Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) kram Mohammad Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) brahim said that High Commission of Malaysia is supportive of the efforts between Proton and Alhaj Automotive to sell and then assemble Proton vehicles in Pakistan.

Such commercial activities will contribute towards fostering closer and stronger economic ties between the two brotherly countries. Malaysia certainly looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) mran Khan when he arrives in Kuala Lumpur for the 2019 KL Summit later this week."New assembly plant to help Proton achieve its goals and create local jobs .By building an assembly plant in Pakistan with Alhaj Automotive, Proton hopes to take advantage of reduced duties for CKD vehicles in the country.

This will assist the Company in achieving its long term goals to sell 400,000 vehicles by 2027.Khalid Yusof, Director of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) nternational Promotions, Proton car company , Al-Haj Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Chairman of Alhaj Automotive the official distributor for Proton vehicles in Pakistan were also present on the occasion .