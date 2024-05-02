High Commissioner Hawkins Hosts Reception To Mark 'Australia Day In Spring'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Australia’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins Thursday held a vibrant reception to celebrate ‘Australia Day in Spring’ to mark the enduring ties between Australia and Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Australia’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins Thursday held a vibrant reception to celebrate ‘Australia Day in Spring’ to mark the enduring ties between Australia and Pakistan.
High Commissioner Hawkins, on the occasion, emphasised the historical ties of over 160 years and the shared ambition to capitalise on the dynamism in the two countries.
"Australia and Pakistan are both relatively young nations but old civilisations. We share a Federal system of governance, together with a rich cultural diversity, delicate ecosystems, and unique biodiversity," Hawkins remarked.
He said Australia remains a steadfast supporter of a Pakistan that is democratic, inclusive, prosperous and stable, consistent with its Constitution.
Highlighting the importance of gender equality, the High Commissioner affirmed: "We’re particularly excited to be working with our Pakistani colleagues to support their efforts to empower women and girls and unleash their full potential.
”
Hawkins said, "This year we celebrate 40 years of cooperation between the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research and Pakistan. Drawing on Australia's own experiences, we have been helping develop the agricultural sector and implement sustainable water management practices, crucial for both nations given the impacts of climate change. We also celebrate 40 years of cooperation between our police agencies.”
“I’m confident that more than 100,000 Australian-Pakistanis and many thousands of Pakistani and Australian alumni will bring our countries closer together. Not to mention the growing Australian involvement in the development of Pakistan’s mining sector and in building Pakistan’s emerging dairy industry.” he concluded.
The celebration witnessed the participation of many friends of Australia, including politicians, officials, diplomats, media, businesses and development partners.
APP/sqz
Recent Stories
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts
Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital
UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" held3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 202417 minutes ago
-
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import21 minutes ago
-
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital14 minutes ago
-
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists14 minutes ago
-
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action Committee20 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case14 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation14 minutes ago
-
Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' properties destined to fail: FO spox20 minutes ago
-
Home dept directs crackdown against tinted glasses, sirens14 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts, dialogue vital for national consensus: Musadik14 minutes ago