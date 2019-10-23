UrduPoint.com
High Commissioner Inaugurates Art Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Wednesday inaugurated the art exhibition, "Father Figure: South Asian Art Through the Eyes of Wahab Jaffer" here at the Asia House

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Wednesday inaugurated the art exhibition, "Father Figure: South Asian Art Through the Eyes of Wahab Jaffer" here at the Asia House.

Presented by VM Art Gallery and Rangoonwala Foundation, the exhibition brought together the art collection of the celebrated Pakistani abstract artist and patron Wahab Jaffer alongside those of his own works.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner commended the organizers of the exhibition for promoting Pakistani artists and their art at such a prestigious location.

Appreciating the quality of paintings at display, he termed them the work of great genius that brings forth the hidden beauty and other facets of the society.

He assured the Rangoonwala Foundation of his support and future collaboration in promoting the art and culture of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner was given a tour of the exhibition by the curator.

In his remarks, Asif Rangoonwala, Chairman Rangoonwala Fondation, thanked all the contributors for putting together the art collection that showcases the rich and historical art of Pakistan.

Artist Wahab Jaffer's collection also included paintings of the artists of other South Asian countries.

His video message on his experience of the world of art and inspiration was also relayed to the visitors in the jam packed venue.

The visitors enjoyed the beauty of figurative and abstract artworks displayed at the exhibition that will run through October 23 to 30.

