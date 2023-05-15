Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their role and contribution in strengthening cultural and trade ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their role and contribution in strengthening cultural and trade ties between the two countries.

He attended a community's fun gala of Pakistani diaspora in Ottawa. The event was arranged by Friends Cafe Club of Canada at a local community center and attended by a large number of Pakistanis and Canadians of Pakistan origin living in and around the Canadian capital, a press release on Monday said.

The high commissioner lauded the organisers for arranging the event and providing the community with an opportunity to celebrate their culture, food and dress under one platform.

On the occasion, he also mingled with the guests and participants.

Earlier, Friends Cafe Club Canada's Secretary General Bilal Riaz welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation in the fun-packed event.

Various cultural activities, quiz and skits were also performed by participants on the occasion.