UrduPoint.com

High Commissioner Janjua Lauds Diaspora's Role In Strengthening Ties Between Pak, Canada

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 09:13 PM

High Commissioner Janjua lauds diaspora's role in strengthening ties between Pak, Canada

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their role and contribution in strengthening cultural and trade ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their role and contribution in strengthening cultural and trade ties between the two countries.

He attended a community's fun gala of Pakistani diaspora in Ottawa. The event was arranged by Friends Cafe Club of Canada at a local community center and attended by a large number of Pakistanis and Canadians of Pakistan origin living in and around the Canadian capital, a press release on Monday said.

The high commissioner lauded the organisers for arranging the event and providing the community with an opportunity to celebrate their culture, food and dress under one platform.

On the occasion, he also mingled with the guests and participants.

Earlier, Friends Cafe Club Canada's Secretary General Bilal Riaz welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation in the fun-packed event.

Various cultural activities, quiz and skits were also performed by participants on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Canada Ottawa Event

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

2 minutes ago
 New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support ..

New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over T ..

US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over Tesla Oversight of Tweets - Ord ..

8 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With ..

Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With UK Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in ..

UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in 2022 Due to Brexit - Associat ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 8 ..

Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 80-run win

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.