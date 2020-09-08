UrduPoint.com
High Commissioner Nominated To UK Calls On Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The official press release issued after the meeting said that during the meeting both discussed matters pertaining to the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), .

Dr Moeed Yusuf said the world should take immediate measures to stop India from committing humanitarian and International Law violations in the IIOJK.

The Kashmir diaspora has led the struggle against Indian illegal action of 5th August 2019.

The SAPM and High Comissioner reaffirmed their commitment to continuing all possible support to raise the Kashmir dispute in the international community.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Economic Diplomacy is at the core of all the diplomatic efforts. He asked the newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

