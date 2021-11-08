High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilateral trade

South African High Commissioner to Pakistan M Madikiza Monday called upon the businesspeople to exploit full potential of bilateral trade between South Africa and Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :South African High Commissioner to Pakistan M Madikiza Monday called upon the businesspeople to exploit full potential of bilateral trade between South Africa and Pakistan.

Addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said "our struggle to enhance business-to-business relations was stalled with the outbreak of Covid-19, but now efforts were under way to resume full-fledged business activities between the two countries.

He appreciated the Look Africa policy of Pakistan and said that in this connection, joint commission was playing a pivotal role. He suggested short- and long-term strategies to bring the youth of both countries closer to each other. "It will further enhance our bilateral trade on a sustained basis," he added.

Regarding visa problems, he said serious and genuine businessmen would get preferential treatment. He lamented that a large number of Pakistanis were living in South Africa as illegal immigrants. Therefore, he advised genuine businessmen to apply for a visa to his office directly instead of falling prey to the agents. He also underlined the importance of the Free Trade Agreement to give a quantum jump in trade and investment.

He also appreciated a proposal to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the FCCI and leading chambers of South Africa. He said the situation had returned to normal after corona and hence we must get maximum benefit out of it.

Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir briefly introduced Faisalabad and Faisalabad chamber and said that two mega industrial estates were being developed in Faisalabad to attract maximum Foreign Direct investment (FDI). He said that those industrial estates, particularly M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone, offer facilities of special economic zones and are providing a globally compliant environment.

About bilateral trade, Atif Munir Sheikh said that despite the best diplomatic relations, our trade is still in millions, which should be in billions according to the economic potential of the two countries. He said that the FCCI had inked a number of MoUs with local universities and research organisations to cater to the needs of modern and hi-tech industrial units in Faisalabad. He also requested the South African HC to support a proposed trade delegation of the FCCI to his country for developing direct linkages between their Importers and exporters.

Muhammad Fazal, Sohail Butt, Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Engineer Asim Munir and others participated in the question-answer session.

Later, Imran Mehmood Sheikh, senior vice president, offered vote of thanks while Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, along with President Atif Munir Sheikh presented the FCCI shield to High Commissioner Madikiza.

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Ms Nighat Shahid Chaudhry, Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Ikramullah, Fayyaz Ahmad and Haji Abdul Rauf were also present.