High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri presents credentials to Governor General of Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Wednesday presented his credentials to the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia Sir David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) in Canberra.

The ceremony was held in a virtual mode due to COVID-19 related restrictions, says a message received here from Canberra, Australia.

During the ceremony, the High Commissioner conveyed to the Governor General the greetings and best wishes from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan for his good health, happiness, and well-being.

He also presented the letter of credence by the President of Pakistan addressed to the Governor General.� Governor General Sir David Hurley expressed his gratitude to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi for his kind sentiments. He affirmed that Pakistan and Australia had a tradition of warm relations and expressed the desire for further strengthening relations between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral fora.

High Commissioner Chaudhri reciprocated Pakistan's desire to strengthen relations in diverse economic, trade, defence, agriculture, science, technology, education, health, and socioeconomic development fields between the two countries.

He recalled friendly longstanding relations between the two countries since Pakistan's independence.

He also conveyed invitation of the Prime Minister to the Governor General to visit Pakistan at his convenience.

The Governor General fondly recalled his earlier visit to Pakistan in 2013 and pleasant interaction with the people of Pakistan. He expressed his desire to visit Pakistan again.

The High Commissioner highlighted that Pakistani community in Australia was one of the most vibrant links between the two countries, contributing significantly in multiple fields in Australia.