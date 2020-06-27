UrduPoint.com
High Court Bar Association Election 2020-21 Scrutiny Process Completed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:27 AM

High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad Friday completed the scrutiny of the candidates where the only president and general secretary elections would be held on 4th July while the rest of candidates have been elected unopposed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad Friday completed the scrutiny of the candidates where the only president and general secretary elections would be held on 4th July while the rest of candidates have been elected unopposed.

According to the details, after scrutiny of the nomination papers three candidates would contest for president HCBA and three for general secretary seat while remaining candidates for were elected unopposed, election committee has issued final candidates lists for4 the HCBA election 2020-21.

For HCBA president election Qazi Muhammad Azhar advocate, Fawad Saleh advocate and Sardar Abdul Raoof advocate would contest the election, for general secretary Asad Ali Shah, Nasir Ayub and Sajid ur Rehman advocate would participate in the election.

Unopposed candidates for various positions including Uzma Munawar Vice president, Ishfaq Ahmed Finance secretary, Kashif Ali Additional secretary, Aqeel ur Rehman Jadoon library Secretary.

Eight executive members who were elected unopposed for HCBA were Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Neer Khawar, Faiza Malik, Syed Raza Ali Shah, Touseef Ahmed Awan, Raja Hasrat Khan, Mubarak Shah and Faisal Raheem.

The final list of candidates for election 2020-21 has been displayed and elections would be held on 4th July 2030 from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled in March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the country the elections were delayed and now the final date was scheduled.

